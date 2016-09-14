Download the ThinkOrSwim Platform
I’ve noticed before that sometimes TD Ameritrade makes it really hard to find where to download the ThinkOrSwim platform. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been at a new computer somewhere, wanting to trade or program something, and had to go search around the ThinkOrSwim website for what seems like a completely unreasonable amount of time to find the download link. So I finally decided to help myself and my fellow swimmers out by posting the direct links here on an easy-to-access page that can be easily bookmarked too, if needed frequently. So without further ado, here are the ThinkOrSwim download links:
Windows 64-Bit:
https://mediaserver.thinkorswim.com/installer/InstFiles/thinkorswim_x64_installer.exe
Windows 32-Bit:
https://mediaserver.thinkorswim.com/installer/InstFiles/thinkorswim_installer.exe
Mac OS X:
https://mediaserver.thinkorswim.com/installer/InstFiles/thinkorswim_installer.dmg
Ubuntu Linux:
https://mediaserver.thinkorswim.com/installer/InstFiles/thinkorswim_installer.sh
Once you complete the download and launch the installer, here’s a quick final thought on installation options. If it makes sense in your situation, I would definitely suggest choosing the option to “install for all users,” especially if you plan to share or install any thinkScripts in the future. The ThinkOrSwim platform’s sharing links don’t really work as well unless the platform is installed for all users of the computer.
14 thoughts on “Download the ThinkOrSwim Platform by TD Ameritrade for Windows, Mac OS X, and Ubuntu Linux”
thank you very helpful
Thanks. Your links saved me 15 minutes or more it usually takes to find the download link. This time a quick Google search brought it up quickly.
I’ve experienced the same thing! lol. 🙂 Thanks, -Josiah
No problem, thanks for stopping by!
Thanks, can’t believe how difficult they make it to find the download.
Lol, yeah I know what you mean.
Is there a training manual for ThinkOrSwim?
The best resource I know if is the Learning Center at the corporate website ( http://tlc.thinkorswim.com/center/howToTos.html ) and mine and other Youtube channels ( https://www.youtube.com/c/easycators ). Hope that helps!
Is there a way to change a password from a demo account?
Thank you. They pay Tom a ton of money but don’t promote the fantastic app. Some (or maybe many) corporate executives are such assholes. Thank you for providing what TDA should have allowed on the first screen that displays this great product.
can i use thinkorswim from asia? please let me know…
I think it’s possible in at least in certain countries, but you could either call/email TOS or TDA directly on their official website, or see if you can open a free PaperMoney account here: https://easycators.com/papermoney
Good day, can i use this in Philippine stock market.
Thank you
Best Regards
